Dural suffered a broken humerus in Sunday's practice and will undergo surgery, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Dural, who signed a reserve/contract with the Saints back in January, will be fighting for a spot on the final roster for the second straight season after he was cut last September. With surgery now a necessity for Dural, he'll likely miss a good portion of training camp, which will take a major hit to his chances of making the final cut this fall.

