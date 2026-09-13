Etienne carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions.

The former Jaguar didn't see a lot of work on the ground, but Etienne set a new career high in receptions in his Saints debut as Tyler Shough attempted 56 passes as part of a big second-half comeback to force OT. Etienne has flashed real pass-catching upside in the past, posting a 58-476-1 line on 73 targets in 2023, so this usage in New Orleans may not have been purely due to the game situation. Etienne will look to make his first trip to the end zone of the year in Week 2 on the road against the Ravens.