Head coach Kellen Moore said that Etienne (hamstring) will be evaluated Monday before the Saints make a determination whether he practices this week, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Sidelined since he sustained a left hamstring strain in a Sept. 27 loss to the Raiders, Etienne will be eligible to play coming out of the Saints' Week 8 bye now that he's missed the required four games while on injured reserve. If Etienne looks good during his upcoming evaluation, he could have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, when the Saints will begin prepping for Sunday's game against the Browns. Given the time that he's missed, Etienne might need to practice fully at some point this week for the Saints to feel comfortable activating him after a minimum-length stint on IR.