Head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that the Saints will wait until the end of the week to make a decision whether or not to activate Etienne from injured reserve, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Considering Etienne went down as a limited practice participant Wednesday, the Saints have officially designated him for return from injured reserve, where he's resided since his last appearance in Week 3 when he suffered a left hamstring strain. He's missed the last five games as a result, but for him to have a chance to play Sunday against the Panthers, the team will need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon.