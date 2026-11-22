Etienne carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Chicago.

The former Jaguar was the clear No. 1 option in the backfield for the Saints, Alvin Kamara saw just two touches and CJ Donaldson handled five, although Kamara did vulture another red-zone TD on a one-yard reception in the second quarter, Most of Etienne's production came on a 46-yard scamper that saw him tackled just short of the goal line, setting up Kamara's score, but the fact that he was able to produce his first big play as a Saint was still encouraging. Etienne will attempt to build on this performance in Week 12 against the Bengals.