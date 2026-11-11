Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the Saints haven't yet determined whether Etienne (hamstring) will return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "We'll see," Moore said. "He's progressing well. We'll gather some more information and make a decision."

Moore noted that the Saints are still in the process of "using the time allotted" to let Etienne workout with the training staff before designating him for return from injured reserve and opening his 21-day practice window. Though the 27-year-old back hasn't played since the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Raiders, he's still just 34 yards behind quarterback Tyler Shough for the team lead in rushing yardage (162). Whether he's activated for Week 10 or at some point thereafter, Etienne's eventual return will provide a boost to a New Orleans running game that has struggled mightily through the midway point of the season.