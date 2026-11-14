The Saints are expected to activate Etienne (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's NFC South tilt against the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Etienne's 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and he strung together consecutive limited sessions before practicing in full Friday. That was enough for him to draw the questionable tag for Sunday's game, and it appears the Saints are confident enough in Etienne's recovery to activate the veteran running back from IR. His return would be a welcome one for a New Orleans offense that ranks 26th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3). Etienne's return would result in Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime reverting to rotational roles out of the backfield.