Etienne (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Etienne was favoring one of his legs after a 16-yard run in the second half and went to the locker room shortly after going into the injury tent. It's unclear if this injury is connected to the hamstring injury that limited Etienne's practice participation during the week leading up to Sunday's game. Etienne had 13 carries for 57 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards prior to getting hurt. His return can be considered questionable, with Alvin Kamara next in line for touches out of the backfield.