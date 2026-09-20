Etienne carried the ball eight times for 25 yards and caught both his targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens. He added a two-point conversion.

After being heavily involved as a pass-catcher in his New Orleans debut last week, Etienne saw his touch volume take a steep drop as Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup and saw six targets, catching five of them. The lack of usage for Etienne in curious considering the big contract the Saints gave him this offseason, and through two games the former Jaguar has just 17 carries for 71 yards, along with a 9-38-0 line on 11 targets. Without bigger volume, he'll be a risky play in Week 3 at home against the Raiders.