Etienne carried the ball eight times for 14 yards and caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

Seeing his first action since Week 3 after recovering from a hamstring strain, the former Jaguar led the Saints' backfield with 11 touches, ahead of Audric Estime's eight and Alvin Kamara's five. Etienne wasn't able to do much with the volume however, while Kamara scored two short TDs. Etienne still appears to be the top option for the team at RB, but if Estime keeps taking short-yardage work and Kamara is the preferred red-zone back, it would put a real ceiling on Etienne's upside. He'll look to claim a bigger share of the workload in Week 11 against the Bears.