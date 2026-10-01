The Saints are placing Etienne (hamstring) on injured reserve, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne dealt with a hamstring injury during Week 3 prep and then aggravated the issue this past Sunday against the Raiders, leading to head coach Kellen Moore telling Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football on Monday that the running back was expected to miss some time. With his placement on IR, Etienne will sit out at least the next four games, meaning his next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 8 versus the Browns. In the meantime, Alvin Kamara figures to take on the lead role in the Saints backfield, but Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson also are on hand for RB reps.