Etienne (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Etienne will play for the first time since Week 3, after the Saints activated him from injured reserve Saturday following a pair of limited practices and one full session this past week. Though his workload could be managed to some degree in his return to the lineup, Etienne will likely step back into a lead role in a New Orleans running game that has struggled throughout the season. The Saints are averaging just 3.8 yards per carry through eight games, with Etienne propping up that mark by carrying 30 times for 128 yards (4.3 average) prior to getting hurt.