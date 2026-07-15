Saints' Travis Etienne: Set to combine with Kamara

Etienne's teammate, Alvin Kamara, has reportedly agreed to remain with the Saints this season on a reworked contract, Arye Pulli of USA Today reports.

There had been speculation about Kamara's status with the Saints this offseason, but his amended deal paves the way for him to work in tandem this season with Etienne, who inked a four-year, $52 million deal with the team in March. As Pulli notes, Kamara's return gives New Orleans two proven playmakers in the backfield. Etienne -- who ran for 1,107 yards on 260 carries in 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars last season -- is thus poised to handle a significant portion of his new team's rushing workload in 2026, while Kamara -- a versatile receiving back -- is available to see his share of touches as well in an RB corps that also includes Devin Neal and Kendre Miller.