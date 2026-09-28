Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that Etienne will have some "time lost" due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Raiders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moore noted that a specific timeline for Etienne's return hasn't been established, making it uncertain whether or not the running back will be able to avoid a stint on injured reserve. At the very least, Etienne will be sidelined for the Saints' Week 4 game against the Falcons next Monday, which likely paves the way for Alvin Kamara to take on an expanded profile in the backfield after working in a complementary role the previous two weeks. Reserve backs Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson should also be in store for more opportunities for however long Etienne is out.

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