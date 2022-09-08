Smith (groin) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Smith's lack of activity in practice for the second straight day isn't a promising early sign with regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons. He'll get one more chance Friday to practice in some capacity, but even if he does so and avoids taking a designation into the weekend, Smith looks primed for a role reduction in 2022 with Michael Thomas (hamstring) returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021 campaign and with the Saints adding ex-Browns slot standout Jarvis Landry and first-round rookie Chris Olave to their receiver room.