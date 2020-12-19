Smith looks set for expanded opportunities on offense with Michael Thomas (ankle) to be placed on IR, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith was already primed for a starting role in New Orleans' receiving corps, but it will be significant if the team's top target threat is indeed placed on IR for the rest of the regular season. Smith and Emmanuel Sanders served as the Saints' top two receivers from Weeks 2-5, when Thomas was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. Smith averaged five targets per game in that span, and he put up a two-touchdown performance against the Lions. He and Sanders are the Saints' only fully healthy wideouts heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, with Deonte Harris (neck) questionable.