Smith hauled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Panthers.

Smith logged his first target since the Week 12 loss to San Francisco. This also marked just his second catch over the final eight games of the season, as the fifth-year wideout's role sharply declined after the emergence of undrafted rookie Rasheed Shaheed during the second half of the season. Therefore, Smith finished with his worst season-long stat line since the 2019 campaign, recording 19 receptions (on 27 targets) for 278 yards and one touchdown over 15 games in 2022. The 2018 third-round pick also failed to record at least three touchdowns for the first time despite operating in an extremely undermanned receiving corps for most of the season. Smith is entering the second and final year of his contract with New Orleans, and with ascending rookies in Smith and leading receiver Chris Olave on the roster, the 27-year-old figures to see another extremely limited role heading into the 2023 campaign.