Smith (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Smith has been tending to a shoulder injury since the Saints' preseason finale, missing both of the team's first two games of the campaign in the process. However, he practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday, so he may be closing in on his first action of the season. In the meantime, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty will be New Orleans' main depth options behind the top wide-receiver trio of Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.