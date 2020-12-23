Smith (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith injured his ankle Week 15 against the Chiefs and has yet to take the practice field this week, which isn't a great sign as the Saints prepare to host the Vikings on Friday. In the wake of New Orleans placing Michael Thomas (ankle) on IR and Smith's own health concern, Emmanuel Sanders, Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis are the team's remaining wide receivers on the active roster.
