Smith caught all five of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith ends the regular season with his highest receiving output of the 2019 campaign. In the final eight games of the season, Smith produced 13 receptions for 159 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including three scores in the final four weeks. Despite the lowly production on the year, Smith has developed into a trusted red-zone option for Drew Brees.