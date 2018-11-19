Smith reeled in 10 of 13 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.

Smith was everywhere in the blowout victory, repeatedly making big plays and leading the team in targets and catches by a good margin in the process. The rookie came back on a couple of underthrown balls to make receptions during the game and held on despite taking a big hit that drew a defenseless-receiver penalty on his touchdown catch in the second quarter. Perhaps feeling the squeeze on his playing time after the recent signing of Brandon Marshall, Smith will look to keep the momentum going at home on Thanksgiving in another inviting matchup against the Falcons.