Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Can't practice Wednesday
Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith has been managing a lingering ankle issue since Week 2. He was cleared for Sunday's win over the Buccaneers after having missed the previous two contests, but he was ultimately forced off the field due to an apparent aggravation of the injury. Before leaving the Week 5 tilt, Smith played 19 snaps on offense but didn't impact the box score. It appears possible that the second-year wideout could need to miss time while he works to fully recover.
