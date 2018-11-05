Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches touchdown
Smith had two catches on three targets for 23 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win against the Rams.
With Michael Thomas drawing a whopping 15 targets, no other Saint saw more than five targets. Smith, however, managed to make his limited opportunities count, as his touchdown came on a nice grab of a Drew Brees fastball in the second quarter. Still, Smith has not quite emerged as many owners had hoped in the wake of Ted Ginn being placed on injured reserve. Outside of his 111-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 5, Smith has totaled just eight catches for 85 yards in the other three games that Ginn has been unavailable. Nevertheless, the rookie continues to run as the clear No. 2 receiver behind Thomas -- Smith played 68 percent of the snaps against the Rams -- and in the Saints' high-powered offense, he remains a high-upside option, even if he's likely to be inconsistent from week-to-week.
