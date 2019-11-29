Play

Smith caught both of his targets for 14 yards in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

As usual, Smith was a non-factor Thursday, seeing just two targets on the night. The game brings his season receiving line to 9/115/2, and Smith can't be trusted in fantasy lineups.

