Smith caught two of three targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.

Smith's wide-open, 62-yard touchdown during the second quarter saw quarterback Drew Brees become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. To thank Smith for his contribution, Brees found the rookie third-rounder for a 35-yard score on the other side of halftime, making for a career night for Smith, who entered Monday having caught just one of four prior targets for 18 yards through four games.