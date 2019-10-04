Play

Smith (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Smith will return from a two-week absence, joining Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn in three-wide formations. The second-year pro was a full practice participant Friday, following limited sessions the previous two days. Smith was far more interesting for fantasy purposes before Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories