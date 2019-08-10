Smith caught two of his three targets for 16 yards during Friday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Smith tied for third on the team in targets but did little of note outside of a 12-yard gain in the first half. He currently sits third on the depth chart behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, but this performance did little to change that, especially when considering Drew Brees didn't play. Smith will look to do more with his opportunities in the next contest against the Chargers.