Smith hauled in one of his four targets for 10 yards on 52 offensive snaps during Sunday's 39-32 win against the Seahawks.

Smith saw the second most playing time amongst the Saints' banged-up corps of wide receivers in Week 5, as starters Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were both ruled inactive and Chris Olave suffered a concussion in the third quarter. As a result, the fifth-year veteran played exclusively on offense for the first time this season while lining up alongside Marquez Callaway (56 offensive snaps); however, Smith did not record a catch until his final target in the fourth quarter, hauling in a 10-yard pass to convert a crucial third down on New Orleans' final offensive drive. The 26-year-old also had a 12-yard reception wiped out by a hands to the face penalty on left tackle James Hurst, and he'll continue to see increased usage if the Saints' starting wideouts remain sidelined in Week 6.