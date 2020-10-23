Smith should be a big part of the New Orleans passing game Sunday against the Panthers, as fellow wideouts Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19) won't be able to play, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.

With Thomas out of the lineup for the past four game, Smith averaged 3.8 catches for 47.5 yards and 0.5 TDs on 5.0 targets. That's not exactly prolific, but Sanders saw 7.8 targets per game over the same stretch, accounting for 22 percent of the team total. Smith now finds himself in a good position to pile up targets, though RB Alvin Kamara and TE Jared Cook also figure to see plenty of work.