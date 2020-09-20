Smith is expected to start at wide receiver Sunday against the Raiders and could help fill the target void left by the absence of Michael Thomas (ankle), Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

While Smith won't be a one-for-one replacement, he'll be one of several passing-game options the Saints are hoping will step up while Thomas -- who recorded an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019 -- misses his first game in four years. Quarterback Drew Brees is expected to lean most heavily on Emmanuel Sanders, Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook to absorb some extra target volume, but Thomas' absence should also help tertiary pass catchers like Smith, Taysom Hill, Bennie Fowler, Deonte Harris, Ty Montgomery and Latavius Murray. Smith is still difficult to trust as anything more than a punt play at receiver in DFS contests.