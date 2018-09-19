Coach Sean Payton believes Smith is ready for a larger role, Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "He's playing well," Payton said Wednesday. "What I mean by that, at practice, training camp; we just to go find ways to get him more touches. He's handling our installation. He knows what we're doing game-plan wise. I think he's ready to prove that."

The rookie third-round pick logged played 12 snaps on offense Week 1 and 22 in Week 2, catching one of two targets for 18 yards while operating as the Saints' No. 4 wide receiver. Payton seems to be hinting at Smith eventually surpassing Austin Carr for the No. 3 role, but we also need to consider the possibility of Cameron Meredith working his way into the equation. It's still difficult to tell how playing time and targets will be divided behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.