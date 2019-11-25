Smith brought in one of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith crossed the goal line for the first time since Week 1, though his touchdown grab was his only look from Drew Brees. Smith started the year on solid footing, but in four games played since Week 2, he's accounted for just 26 receiving yards and a touchdown on two receptions. He's seen a meager 11 targets through six games this season and doesn't belong on fantasy rosters outside the deepest of leagues.