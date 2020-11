Smith (head) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Smith took a huge hit and didn't move on the turf for a spell, but he eventually was able to walk of the field with some assistance. Considering the nature of the play, he may be undergoing neurological testing to determined if he suffered a concussion. In any case, Smith only received the one target before his departure.