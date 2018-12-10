Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Disappearing act continues
Smith failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.
Despite playing 41 of the Saints' 64 offensive snaps, Smith was held without a catch for the second consecutive week. Perhaps the toe injury that kept him out of the Saints' Week 12 tilt is still bothering him, but over the last couple weeks, Smith has not looked like the player who exploded for ten catches and 157 yards in Week 11. He will be a very risky option against the Panthers next week.
