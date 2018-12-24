Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Disappoints again
Smith caught his lone target to total 11 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers.
Smith's disappointing second half continued as he commanded only one target for the third time in four weeks. The return of Ted Ginn only loosens Smith's hold on his role in the offense, making it likely he concludes his rookie campaign in a disappointing manner. That said, he showed plenty of potential thought the season, with his performance spiking in Weeks 5 and 11 when he topped 100 yards and also found the end zone. Now that the Saints have locked up the top seed in the NFC, Smith's potential in Week 17 will likely be reliant on his role as well as the usage of target-hog Michael Thomas.
