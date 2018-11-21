Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Smith (foot) was a non-participant at practice Tuesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was originally listed as a limited participant when the Saints first released their injury report Tuesday afternoon, but instead it appears he sat out practice for the second straight day. Wednesday's practice session should provide a clearer idea of the 22-year-old's availability for the Thanksgiving-matchup against the Falcons.
