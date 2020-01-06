Smith failed to bring in his only target in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The boom-or-bust wideout busted in a big way in Sunday's loss, drawing only one target and ending with a goose egg in the receiving column. In his second year with New Orleans, Smith scored five times, matching that total from his rookie campaign. Despite the touchdowns, Smith failed to surpass 20 yards receiving six times in the regular season, including two games without a catch. Smith played in just 11 games in 2019, and he'll look to get healthy and take the next step forward in his third year.