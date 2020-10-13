Smith reeled in two of three targets for eight yards Monday in the Saints' 30-27 overtime win over the Chargers.

With 13 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns over the previous three weeks, Smith had been the primary Saints receiver to step up in the absence of Michael Thomas (ankle). Thomas was out again Monday -- this time due to a disciplinary issue -- but rather than Smith, it was Emmanuel Sanders (12 catches for 122 yards on 14 targets) who took advantage. Assuming the Saints are comfortable activating Thomas following their Week 6 bye, both Smith and Sanders could see their opportunities diminish in the games to come.