Smith suffered a groin injury and was forced out of Saturday's practice early, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Head coach Dennis Allen seemed to suggest the issue was minor, although he declined to give a relative timeframe of return. The sixth-year wideout is one of the elder statesmen of the group alongside oft-injured Michael Thomas, but provided the two remain healthy, the duo could be part of one of the better Saints receiving corps in recent memory, with second-year standouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed (groin) in tow, along with the athletically gifted sixth-round rookie A.T. Perry waiting in the wings. Early reports during training camp suggest the Saints offense is operating on all cylinders with new starter Derek Carr.