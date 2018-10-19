Smith is expected to take on an enhanced role in the Saints' future game plans after fellow wideout Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "[Wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson] has always been prepping me for this moment," Smith said. "He always tells me to be ready because you're coming up soon. I didn't know it was going to be this soon. But honestly, I'm ready for the opportunity."

Rather than needing any sort of reconstructive surgery for the knee injury, Ginn merely required an arthroscopic procedure to address inflammation buildup, leaving the Saints optimistic the veteran will return from IR in the minimum eight weeks. The lengthy absence still creates an extended opportunity for Smith, whose speed makes him the best candidate to replace Ginn as the team's top downfield threat. The rookie enters Sunday's game against the Ravens coming off the best outing of his young career in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Redskins, during which Smith caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.