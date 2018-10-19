Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expanded role likely awaits
Smith is expected to take on an enhanced role in the Saints' future game plans after fellow wideout Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "[Wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson] has always been prepping me for this moment," Smith said. "He always tells me to be ready because you're coming up soon. I didn't know it was going to be this soon. But honestly, I'm ready for the opportunity."
Rather than needing any sort of reconstructive surgery for the knee injury, Ginn merely required an arthroscopic procedure to address inflammation buildup, leaving the Saints optimistic the veteran will return from IR in the minimum eight weeks. The lengthy absence still creates an extended opportunity for Smith, whose speed makes him the best candidate to replace Ginn as the team's top downfield threat. The rookie enters Sunday's game against the Ravens coming off the best outing of his young career in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Redskins, during which Smith caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches two touchdowns versus Redskins•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not targeted in Week 3•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Could get more snaps•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Makes first career catch•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Quiet in rookie debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....