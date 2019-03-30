Head coach Sean Payton suggested Smith is primed to "take a big step in his development", The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's probably just coachspeak, but the Saints have yet to add a receiver this offseason save for tight end Jared Cook. The 2018 third-round pick put together a solid rookie campaign, tallying 28 receptions and 427 receiving yards along with five touchdowns, proving to be a viable red-zone threat when Drew Brees and company took to the air (Smith was second behind Michael Thomas in receiving touchdowns). It's quite possible Smith could wind up jumping Tedd Gin Jr. on the depth chart depending on how the former improves during his first full offseason, but that'll depend largely on how the Saints choose to build out their receiving corps in the coming months.