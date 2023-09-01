Smith (groin) is expected to miss Week 1 versus the Titans due to a surgical procedure undergone in August, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith missed most of training camp and all of the preseason due to a groin injury sustained early August, and while it sounds like his recovery timetable could allow him back on the field sooner rather than later, Week 1 may be a long shot. If New Orleans opts to place the sixth-year wideout on IR, he will need to miss at least four games. Keith Kirkwood and A.T. Perry will be in better position to handle depth snaps if Smith misses time, especially with No. 3 wideout Rashid Shaheed (groin) still not healthy.