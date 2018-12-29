Smith expects to handle a sizable workload Sunday against Carolina, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "With Ted [Ginn] being down this week, I'm going to be taking the majority of the load," Smith said after Friday's practice.

Smith's comment provides a strong hint that the Saints plan to rest Ginn, not to mention top target Michael Thomas and star running back Alvin Kamara. With Teddy Bridgewater already confirmed as the starter, it makes sense for players like Smith, Keith Kirkwood and RB Dwayne Washington to get most of the snaps while the team's starters get some rest before the playoffs. The rookie third-round pick made some noise during the middle part of the season, but he's caught just three passes in four games since his 10-catch, 157-yard explosion against the Eagles in Week 11.