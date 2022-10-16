Smith and Marquez Callaway served as the Saints' top receivers during walk-through drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After logging a season-high 66 percent of snaps on offense in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Seahawks while fellow wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were out, Smith could see his playing time tick up even further Week 6. In addition to Thomas and Landry, rookie first-round pick Chris Olave (concussion) is inactive this week, and another depth wideout in Deonte Harty (foot) was recently moved to injured reserve. Of the five receivers who are active for the Saints this week, Smith and Callaway have combined for 12 of the 13 receptions the quintet has recorded this season.