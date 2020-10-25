Smith brought in all four targets for 54 yards in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith was poised for a potentially substantial boost in volume as Drew Brees' de facto No. 1 receiver Sunday, but the third-year wideout ultimately underwhelmed relative to expectations. He saw both Marquez Calloway (leg) and Deonte Harris contribute plenty through the air as well, leading to less of a target share than may have been expected. The silver lining for those who may have nabbed Smith off the wire this week is that he could have another chance at redemption Week 8 versus the Bears, considering Calloway exited Sunday's contest late, Emmanuel Sanders (illness) is slated to sit out one more game, and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) also could be forced to sit out.