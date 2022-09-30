Smith (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice session and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Smith made his season debut last week against Carolina and secured four of five targets for 105 yards before sustaining a concussion. Although he was limited at Wednesday's practice, he was a full participant Thursday and Friday and has cleared the league's concussion protocol. He'll likely have a chance to handle an increased role Sunday against Minnesota since Michael Thomas (foot) has been ruled out.