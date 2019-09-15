Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Heads to locker room with injury
Smith left Sunday's game against the Rams with an undisclosed injury, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Smith got hurt after coming down with a 28-yard reception and headed off to the locker room. He hauled in all three of his targets for 48 yards prior to exiting.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Scores short TD in win•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Contributes 16 receiving yards•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expected to improve in Year 2•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Roller coaster rookie year•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expecting a busy Week 17•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Disappoints again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...