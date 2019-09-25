Play

Smith (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Smith hasn't put in any on-field reps since injuring his ankle Week 2, missing one game in the process. With no activity to kick off preparation for Week 4, he doesn't seem to be trending toward a return Sunday against the Cowboys. Look for Smith's status to receive some clarification by the weekend.

