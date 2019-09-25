Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held out again Wednesday
Smith (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith hasn't put in any on-field reps since injuring his ankle Week 2, missing one game in the process. With no activity to kick off preparation for Week 4, he doesn't seem to be trending toward a return Sunday against the Cowboys. Look for Smith's status to receive some clarification by the weekend.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Won't play Sunday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Will get X-rays on ankle•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Scores short TD in win•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Contributes 16 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4