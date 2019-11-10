Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held to just one catch
Smith caught one of two targets for 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.
In his return from a three-game, injury-induced absence, Smith's disappointing 2019 campaign continued as the Saints were held without a passing touchdown for the third time this season. If a second wide receiver has not emerged in the Saints' passing attack yet this season, one has to wonder if it will ever happen. Outside of Michael Thomas' performance, Sunday's showing was one of the weakest of the year for the New Orleans' receiving corps, as all other Saints wide receivers besides Thomas combined for two catches and 16 yards. Week 11 provides a glimpse of hope for either Smith or Ted Ginn Jr. to be viable as a bye-week fill in, with New Orleans going up against Tampa Bay's bottom-ranked pass defense.
