Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch
Smith did not have a catch in Sunday's win against the Giants. He was targeted twice.
Smith's playing time held firm -- he saw 26 of the Saints' 70 offensive snaps in New York -- but he was held without a catch for the second consecutive week. The rookie has just one catch all season, and while he remains an interesting option in dynasty leagues, he probably does not need to be owned in most re-draft leagues.
